Righetti High School Assistant Principal Floyd "Gene" Rickman resigned his position Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual misconduct between himself and a basketball coach, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials said Thursday.
The investigation was launched following an incident that allegedly occurred on Jan. 31, in which members of the Righetti cheerleading team reported witnessing two staff members engaged in sexual conduct in a school office. Both staff members were placed on administrative leave.
Thursday's announcement marks the first time that the district identified Rickman by name as one of the two staff members involved. District spokesman Kenny Klein declined to identify the other staff member, but said they were a walk-on basketball coach who is no longer a district employee and has been directed not to enter any district facility.
Rickman has been employed with the district since July 2015, according to Superintendent Antonio Garcia.
"We have made arrangements to ensure proper administrative coverage so that student instruction and activities are not disrupted. The district also continues to make mental health and counseling services available for students that need any additional support," Garcia said.
The district also notified the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing about the investigation in accordance with proper reporting procedures, according to Garcia.
Klein said the district is also continuing an investigation into Righetti employees who were not directly involved with the incident.
"While that remains a confidential personnel investigation, if it is determined that misconduct has occurred, the district will take appropriate corrective action," he said.
The incident and investigation prompted strong responses from the community, with several parents calling for Rickman's resignation and for legal action to be taken.
District officials are working with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as they conduct their own investigation, according to Klein.