The Rotary Clubs of Northern Santa Barbara County will host an educational forum on Tuesday, May 9 teaching attendees ways in which to keep children safe from trafficking, sextortion, and gaming and social media exploitation.
The event is free and open to members of the public aged 13 and over due to the adult and graphic nature of the topic.
Children under the age of 13 will not be admitted, and minor children must register and be under the supervision of a parent or guardian, an event spokeswoman said.
It is reported that more than one million kids will be exploited online this year through what Opal Singleton calls a vortex of technology that creates "the perfect opportunity for pimps, predators, pedophiles, gangs, cartels and organized crime to access, groom, exploit, recruit and blackmail innocent, children, teens and young adults generating a global explosion of sexual exploitation crimes."
Opal Singleton is the event keynote speaker and president, and CEO of nonprofit Million Kids, and producer of the documentary, "Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic."
"As we spend thousands of hours researching and staying on the cutting edge of new technology, we see a convergence where the entire world is connected, artificial intelligence knows everything about you, the monetization of most apps through crypto-currency and the availability of mass audience live streaming," she explained Singleton.
Other event speakers will include Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch, Jeff Shaffer from the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force; Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District, and Lucy Thoms-Harrington of the Lompoc- Vandenberg branch the American Association of University Women.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m., at The Hilton Garden Inn, at 1205 North H St. in Lompoc.
Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.