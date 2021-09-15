In July 1971, the Santa Maria City Council adopted an image of Christopher Columbus's ship, the Santa Maria, as the official city seal, with the local high school district following suit soon afterwards.
Now, 50 years later, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is taking the first steps towards changing the logo that several students and community members say is reminiscent of a shameful history of genocide and violence against Indigenous peoples at the hands of the Italian explorer.
On Tuesday, the district board agreed to cease production of any new representations of the ship logo on business cards, mastheads, or other district supplies that have traditionally featured the image, and tasked Superintendent Antonio Garcia with creating a timeline and plan for the development of a new logo.
The long-awaited discussion was originally scheduled to take place at a June board meeting before being deferred to the fall. Yaquilina Aguirre, a senior at Pioneer Valley High School and member of Future Leaders of America, said she was surprised and excited to see the district agree to make changes students had been asking for and involve them in the process going forward.
"When they remove the logo, for me and the community, it would be really symbolic showing that the district is willing to change … it would show Indigenous students support, that we've got your back, that you're allowed to embrace your culture," Aguirre said.
Garcia agreed to develop a potential timeline and plan of action for gathering input about a new logo and removing the existing images of the ship, which are present on district vehicles, business cards, and document letterheads, among other places.
"I'll be happy to bring that forward in the near future, maybe not next month, but in the next few months," Garcia said, noting that the district is devoting most of its time and resources to keeping schools open as COVID-19 cases surge.
Over the past few months, district staff have been investigating the origins of the district's decision to use the ship as the logo.
While the ship was originally believed to have been adopted by the district in the 60s, investigation into district and Santa Maria Times archives found that it was not formally adopted by district leaders at any point, but rather informally incorporated into district documents around the mid-1970s, likely after the Santa Maria City Council formally adopted it as the city seal in 1971.
"It appears that the district started using the logo in the 1970s with no formal action taken by the board to adopt the ship as the official logo," Garcia said.
Angel Lopez, a youth organizer with Future Leaders of America, said he hopes the retirement of the image as the logo will also lead to support for Indigenous students in other forms.
"Moving forward, I think it can be important to address the anti-Indigenous bullying, derogatory comments and racism experienced by Indigenous students in these school settings," Lopez said.
He added that he hopes the district will utilize the creativity of the students in the district to create a new logo that represents the area's larger Latino community, made up largely of Indigenous immigrants.
As of this spring, the City of Santa Maria has no plans to change its ship logo. The city's name is historically known to have come from early settler Juan Pacifico Ontiveros, who arrived in the region on the Feast Day of Mary in 1856.