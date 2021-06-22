A scheduled discussion about the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's use of Christopher Columbus' ship as its logo has been deferred to the fall after district officials committed to formally addressing the topic over the summer.

Local youth and advocacy groups have called on district officials to remove their decades-old logo in recent months, citing Columbus' inhumane treatment of Indigenous peoples in the Americas.

While the city name Santa Maria is historically known to have come from early settler Juan Pacifico Ontiveros, who arrived in the region on the Feast Day of Mary in 1856, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District adopted the image of Columbus' ship by the same name as its logo in the 1960s.

After board President Jack Garvin stated in early June that the board would give feedback about the logo on June 15, several public comments were submitted for the board's meeting on that day. However, by then the topic had been deferred, with no explanation given.

"I think I misled people last week that the logo was going to be addressed this week, but it is not on the agenda," said Garvin, adding at the end of the June 15 meeting that the logo will be discussed in the fall.

Board members still opted to hear comments from several district students and organizers in Future Leaders of America as well as Indigenous community members, all of whom were in favor of changing the logo.

"In schools, we learn he was a hero and he discovered America, but as we get older and start doing our own research, we see this is not the case," said Julia Martinez, a member of Future Leaders of America. "Together as a community, Santa Maria, we should decide to move on from this event and start with removing the ship logo."

Many commenters noted the lack of Indigenous perspectives and voices elevated in the district, despite the Indigenous roots present among a large portion of the district's majority-Latino and Hispanic student population.

"We should acknowledge the history behind Columbus and the ship from an Indigenous perspective," said Leo Ortega, a Santa Maria High School alumnus and a member of Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project's Tequio Youth Group. "The district logo should [represent] the motivation to succeed."

Others said they would be interested in collaborating with the district to create a new logo that better represents the school community.

Board members did not designate a specific date they would discuss the logo or make a decision regarding its continued use but did announce that their July meeting will be canceled.

"I’d like to thank those who submitted comments tonight; they were very well-thought-out and very articulate. The board will take them under advisement," Garvin said.