Santa Ynez Chumash Museum weeks away from grand opening announcement, earns national recognition

Ahead of a grand opening planned later this year, the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center has grabbed the attention of the U.S. Green Building Council, earning national recognition for its environmentally-friendly design, construction and operational practices.

As a result of its green practices, the museum received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver status, a prestigious distinction afforded only one other Native American museum, the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, according to the building council.

"This achievement underscores our tribe’s commitment to the environment and conservation efforts as we prepare to introduce the community to a one-of-a-kind facility that showcases our history and culture," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

100622 SYV Chumash Museum 2.jpg

Landscaping will connect the Chumash museum with Highway 246 as shown in this earlier project rendering.
042523 SY Chumash Museum 2

The $32 million Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center is months from opening to the public, according to museum officials, who report that an official date for the museum’s grand opening will be announced by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in the coming weeks.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

