Hundreds watched as Santa Ynez Valley Union High School's graduating Class of 2023 bid farewell Thursday night in a touching commencement ceremony held on the campus football field.

Despite a return to normalcy, program speakers made reference to the nearly two years of in-person learning lost by the graduating class due to the COVID pandemic.

"No matter how you slice it up, these amazing seniors have shown true resiliency in the face of uncommon times," said Principal Michael Niehoff, tipping his cap to the 173 graduates who collected their diplomas.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

