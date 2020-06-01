Santa Ynez Valley High School graduates to celebrate with car parade through town streets

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduates will take to the Valley streets on Friday, June 5, in a celebratory car parade commemorating the end of high school for the Class of 2020, and the beginning of a new future.
The drive-thru graduation procession, comprised of colorfully decorated vehicles, will meet at River View Park in Buellton at 10:30 a.m., and start the processional at 11 a.m.
The parade will travel through Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos before stopping at Santa Ynez High School where graduates, decked out in caps and gowns, will smile for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.
Starting in Buellton, the motorcade will head across Highway 246 toward Santa Ynez and turn left onto Edison Street. The tour will continue over to Baseline Avenue towards Ballard, before making its way to Los Olivos by way of Santa Barbara Avenue, where it will turn right onto Alamo Pintado Road and head to the high school via Grand Avenue, Roblar Avenue and finally down Refugio Road.
For updates and additional information about the parade, contact Jacque Wagstaffe at Jacque@impulse.net
The "Adopt a Senior" movement which has cropped up in high school across the nation, was introduced locally by 2009 Lompoc High School alumni Lauren Pearce and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School alumni Perla Lewis.
Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho and the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School administration hosted all 200-plus seniors on Friday for the 'Celebrate our Seniors' day on campus. School has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down large parts of the planet.
The SYVUHS Car Parade will be held Friday, June 5. The motorcade starts at River View Park in Buellton at 11 a.m., and will roll through Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard, Los Olivos before ending at Santa Ynez High School.