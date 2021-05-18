Santa Ynez Valley High School seniors will see a return to pre-COVID tradition with an in-person graduation ceremony set for Friday, June 4 at the football stadium on campus.
The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. and is expected to run 1 1/2 hours.
On graduation day, seniors will meet in the new gym at 2 p.m., with grandstand seating also opening to guests at that time.
Prior to the outdoor commencement ceremony, students will be required to preregister their guests at a maximum of five guests per student.
On June 1, students will pick up wristbands at the front of the campus for guests to wear and gain access to the ceremony. Replacements for lost bands will not be provided, according to school officials.
Ahead of the big day, a series of celebratory events will be held for Pirate seniors, including a graduation parade on Friday, May 28, and a ticketed, formal Senior Soiree event from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Graduating seniors can pick up caps and gowns as late as Friday, May 28, from Mrs. Tomasini in the principal's office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The day before the ceremony, graduating seniors will be required to attend a mandatory commencement practice at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the stadium. Diploma pickup at the stadium's home ticket booth will occur right after the commencement practice, at 3:30 p.m.
Santa Ynez High School seniors Colin Brady and Henry Allen wore their graduation caps as they drove through “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School senior Grant Lockhart picks up his yard signs from athletic director Ashley Coelho during “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School teacher Augustin Vizcaino ropes as he greets students during “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Teacher Susana Rodriguez hands Santa Ynez High School senior athlete Guy Smith his yard sign during “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School seniors Drake Clark and Hayden Lytle wore their graduation gowns to the drive-through “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on campus Friday. Alexa Tomasini loaded up their senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, as well as diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School teacher Patrick Shattuck holds a sign made by Susana Rodriguez to welcome students to “Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
Santa Ynez High School senior Jezebel Eligino waves to a familiar face during“Celebrating our Seniors Day” on Friday. Students picked up senior gifts, athletic awards and gifts, and their diploma covers.
