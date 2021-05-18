061018-smt-grad-tab-santaynezhigh
Santa Ynez Valley High School seniors will see a return to pre-COVID tradition with an in-person graduation ceremony set for Friday, June 4 at the football stadium on campus.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. and is expected to run 1 1/2 hours. 

On graduation day, seniors will meet in the new gym at 2 p.m., with grandstand seating also opening to guests at that time. 

Prior to the outdoor commencement ceremony, students will be required to preregister their guests at a maximum of five guests per student.

On June 1, students will pick up wristbands at the front of the campus for guests to wear and gain access to the ceremony. Replacements for lost bands will not be provided, according to school officials. 

Ahead of the big day, a series of celebratory events will be held for Pirate seniors, including a graduation parade on Friday, May 28, and a ticketed, formal Senior Soiree event from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29.

Graduating seniors can pick up caps and gowns as late as Friday, May 28, from Mrs. Tomasini in the principal's office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

The day before the ceremony, graduating seniors will be required to attend a mandatory commencement practice at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the stadium. Diploma pickup at the stadium's home ticket booth will occur right after the commencement practice, at 3:30 p.m. 

To review the rundown of events, visit syvpirates.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1058732&type=d&pREC_ID=2107143.

For updated information, visit www.syvpirates.org.

