With schools across Santa Barbara County preparing to reopen to student instruction next month, and back-to-school preparations underway in area homes, the Public Health Department is reminding the public to ensure students are ready for class by bringing them current on vaccination requirements.

According to Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for Santa Barbara County, staying up-to-date on routine vaccinations helps students, their families and communities stay healthy.

Vaccinations help children’s immune systems recognize and fight off contagious diseases, keeping them healthy so they can continue to grow, learn, and thrive.

