Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara accepting applications

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications Thursday for the 2021-22 academic year, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 15, a foundation spokesman said.
“Santa Barbara County students should begin the application process as soon as possible, as they may have questions or otherwise require assistance,” said Barbara Robertson, foundation president and chief executive officer.
“A reminder: Not all applicants will receive financial assistance,” Robertson added. “Earlier this year, we had to turn away more than 1,000 eligible applicants.”
The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement and motivation.
The Scholarship Foundation reviewed 3,307 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle, and in May awarded just over $6 million in scholarships to 1,814 county students.
Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,311, while graduate student awards — excluding those for medical school — averaged $5,873.
The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students may receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding.
The nonprofit Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial-aid advising services.
Complete scholarship eligibility requirements, application instructions and more information are available at www.sbscholarship.org.
