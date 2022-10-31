Locals stepped away from dry land for an evening and were transported to the murky and lurky found at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium's annual Sharktoberfest Open House event held Wednesday on campus.

The 6,000-square-foot facility, which is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by Cabrillo High School marine biology students, drew a record-breaking number of visitors, according to Chris Ladwig, Cabrillo science teacher and aquarium advisor. 

"We had nearly 800 visitors in just two hours, making it one of the largest open houses in the Aquarium’s 37-year history" Ladwig said.

Children participate in coloring activities at the Sharktoberfest open house event held Oct. 26 at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium.

