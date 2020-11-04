St. Joseph High School implements 2-week quarantine after student confirmed for COVID-19

Due to a positive COVID-19 case among its student body, St. Joseph High School in Orcutt will resume distance learning for all students until Nov. 16, less than two weeks after the school began accepting back students for in-person learning.

In a letter sent to school families Tuesday, St. Joseph Principal Erinn Dougherty said the case was confirmed following a Halloween party over the weekend, and that the school is entering a two-week quarantine as a precautionary measure.

All in-person instruction and sports will cease during this time.

"I wanted to ensure that we were able to go back to school after two weeks, so I'm asking you to please use these two weeks [to] nip this in the bud," Dougherty said to families.

Under the school's Return to School Safer Plan, the school must close for at least one day if between one and two cases are confirmed to allow for deep sanitizing of surfaces, during which time students will continue with distance learning.

According to Dougherty, the student, who remains unnamed due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act restrictions, contracted COVID-19 through close contact with a student from another school on Friday. The student and several others were tested after feeling under the weather, she said.

The student's last day of exposure to the school community was Monday, Dougherty said. On Tuesday, the school began its two-week quarantine.