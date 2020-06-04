'Stronger, braver': Lompoc High graduates focus on positives after tumultuous year

As Karla Paniagua addressed her Lompoc High School classmates, the graduating senior acknowledged that the group had plenty of reasons to be somber.
The class went through an unexpectedly tumultuous final few months of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the reason Paniagua was speaking to her class via YouTube rather than in person during a graduation celebration Thursday that was unlike any other in school history.
Rather than dwell on the negatives, however, Paniagua encouraged her classmates to use the experience to their benefit.
“Our senior year may not be like the previous years, but it’s not something that should depress us,” she said in the prerecorded message. “Instead, it’s something that should make us stronger, braver and more optimistic. This difficult experience shouldn’t be in vain, because there’s an important lesson to be learned, and that’s to not take things for granted.”
Despite the circumstances, the mood was festive for the celebration, which took place in the parking lot south of Huyck Stadium. Graduates waited in vehicles with their loved ones before exiting one at a time to cross either of two small makeshift stages on which graduates received their diploma covers and posed for photos.
Although the celebration differed greatly from the traditional ceremonies that have taken place on the field within Huyck Stadium, the graduates didn’t seem discouraged.
“I feel like it’s pretty nice of them to do this for us,” graduate Marcus Miller said, after making his brief stop on the stage. “I appreciate their effort.”
Fellow graduate Emily Signorelli, who is planning to go to boot camp this fall after enlisting in the Navy, said she enjoyed the experience.
“I think it went really well,” she said. “I felt like I was actually on stage graduating.”
Principal Paul Bommersbach credited the school’s staff with getting everything set up and ensuring it ran smoothly.
“The people made it what it is,” he said. “It was a team effort. People were here the last three nights late and in the early mornings to make it special for the kids. They should be commended for doing this for them.
“Believe me, I’m ready to go back to the usual,” he added, “but they’re making this special.”
Amy Bommersbach, Paul’s daughter, was among the graduating seniors who delivered an online speech for the occasion.
She, too, credited the school’s staff with helping the seniors make the best of what has been a hectic year. After listing some of the setbacks the class faced, she noted that “on the other hand, as a school, we’ve also experienced numerous league championships, killer performances from the entire department of the arts, and the best spirit days, dances and assemblies put on by our very own student body.”
On Wednesday, more than 80 Maple High School seniors were celebrated during a mini-graduation event. The ceremony was unlike any other in the school’s history, as graduates and their families arrived at staggered times and social distancing measures were put in place to comply with public health orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wouldn’t have been able to overcome any of this without the constant support from our school, our community and everyone here supporting us today,” she said.
Paniagua, who called her class “unique and incomparable,” said she thinks the lessons of 2020 will prove beneficial for the class as it embarks on the world.
“This experience will strengthen our class and mature us,” she said.
On Monday evening, Elizabeth and Martin Cosio were among 42 graduates — including another married couple — to pick up their diplomas in a drive-through graduation celebration at Lompoc Unified School District’s El Camino Community Center.
060420 Lompoc graduation 03.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 04.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 05.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 06.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 07.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 08.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 09.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 01.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 02.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 10.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 11.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 12.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 13.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 14.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 15.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 16.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 17.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 18.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 19.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 20.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 21.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 22.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 23.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 24.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 25.jpg
060420 Lompoc graduation 26.jpg
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!