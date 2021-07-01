Three teams of career and technical education
students from Hancock College scored medals in the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually June 14 through 24, an event spokeswoman said.
More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of
career and technical education billed as the largest skill competition in the world.
A
Hancock College team consisting of Francisco Avila Estevez, Kevin Gonzalez-Medina and Keila Lopez Villa won the College Gold Medal in Community Service.
Another team made up of Lennette Espinoza, David Gonzalez Bautista, Anthony Morin and Edgar Ramirez was awarded the College Silver Medal in Entrepreneurship.
The third team consisting of Kevin Conde Leon, Evelyn Garcia Paz and Mari Lopez earned the College Bronze Medal in Crime Scene Investigation.
In addition to the more than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals that were presented, many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships, the spokeswoman said.
Students were invited to demonstrate their technical, workplace and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions in categories that included robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students' work.
More than 1,000 industry judges and technical committee members from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce.
The SkillsUSA Championships are held annually for students in middle school, high school and college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
For more information, visit
www.skillsusa.org.
Photos: Allan Hancock College celebrates 100th graduating class
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-001
Updated
May 25, 2021
Hancock College Class of 2021 graduate Isabelle Payne turns the tassel on her cap after receiving her diploma from college President Kevin Walthers during a drive-through ceremony on Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-007
Updated
May 25, 2021
Family and friends remain in their cars to take photos and cheer for graduates as they walk the stage during a drive-up graduation ceremony for Hancock College's centennial graduating class Friday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-003
Updated
May 25, 2021
Hancock College Class of 2021 graduate Jashawn Coulibaly receives his diploma from college President Kevin Walthers during a drive-up ceremony at the Santa Maria campus Friday morning.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-011
Updated
May 21, 2021
A Class of 2021 graduate at Hancock College shows off her diploma to family members watching from the car on Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-005
Updated
May 21, 2021
Allan Hancock College Class of 2021 graduate Eddie Reyes receives his diploma from president Kevin Walthers on Friday morning to the cheers of loved ones watching from their cars during a drive-up ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-006
Updated
May 21, 2021
Cars filled with excited family members and friends launch confetti during a drive-through commencement ceremony for the 100th graduating class at Allan Hancock College on Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-002
Updated
May 25, 2021
Hancock College staff and volunteers greet graduates with cheers as they approach the stage Friday during a COVID-safe commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-004
Updated
May 25, 2021
Hancock College graduate Leticia Bacerra celebrates with her son, Masaloa Taua, after receiving her diploma during a drive-through commencement ceremony on Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-005
Updated
May 25, 2021
Class of 2021 graduate Chanler Maurer arrives to Hancock College's drive-through commencement ceremony on Friday smiling and in style.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-08
Updated
May 25, 2021
Family members and friends support show support for Class of 2021 graduates with signs and balloons during Hancock College's drive-through commencement ceremony Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-06
Updated
May 25, 2021
Hancock College Class of 2021 graduate Jackie Lerena shows off her diploma with her parents following a drive-through commencement ceremony Friday.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
052121-smt-news-ahc-100-ceremony-012
Updated
May 21, 2021
Family members of graduates and Hancock College staff alike went the extra mile to decorate the graduation stage and their cars for Friday's Class of 2021 drive-through commencement ceremony.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor