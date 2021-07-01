Three teams of career and technical education students from Hancock College scored medals in the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually June 14 through 24, an event spokeswoman said.

More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education billed as the largest skill competition in the world.

A Hancock College team consisting of Francisco Avila Estevez, Kevin Gonzalez-Medina and Keila Lopez Villa won the College Gold Medal in Community Service.

Another team made up of Lennette Espinoza, David Gonzalez Bautista, Anthony Morin and Edgar Ramirez was awarded the College Silver Medal in Entrepreneurship.

The third team consisting of Kevin Conde Leon, Evelyn Garcia Paz and Mari Lopez earned the College Bronze Medal in Crime Scene Investigation.

In addition to the more than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals that were presented, many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships, the spokeswoman said.

Students were invited to demonstrate their technical, workplace and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions in categories that included robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students' work.

More than 1,000 industry judges and technical committee members from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce.

The SkillsUSA Championships are held annually for students in middle school, high school and college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org.