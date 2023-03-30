LompocParade_12.2021.jpg

Vandenberg Middle School bass clarinetist Emma Barragan stands with her school band director Brenda Hascall at the December 2021 Lompoc Children's Parade. Emma was recently selected to perform in June at Carnegie Hall in NYC after being nominated for the honor by Hascall.

 Contributed

A Lompoc student this summer will pack her bags — and bass clarinet — and head to the Big Apple to join up with an elite group of youth musicians from around the globe, each hand-picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Vandenberg Middle School musician Emma Barragan, who initially submitted her application and audition recording, recently received the good news. She was accepted to perform in the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall after review by the Honors Selection Board, which is said to only select the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

"It is an honor to be selected, and I am so grateful to be nominated by Mrs. Hascall, my band director,” said Emma, a bass clarinetist, who for the last three years has studied music and is a member of the Vandenberg Middle School Advanced Band.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0