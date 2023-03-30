A Lompoc student this summer will pack her bags — and bass clarinet — and head to the Big Apple to join up with an elite group of youth musicians from around the globe, each hand-picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Vandenberg Middle School musician Emma Barragan, who initially submitted her application and audition recording, recently received the good news. She was accepted to perform in the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall after review by the Honors Selection Board, which is said to only select the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
"It is an honor to be selected, and I am so grateful to be nominated by Mrs. Hascall, my band director,” said Emma, a bass clarinetist, who for the last three years has studied music and is a member of the Vandenberg Middle School Advanced Band.
In addition to music, Emma is an honors student and recently received the Principal’s Award for achieving a 4.0 GPA in the fall semester. She plays volleyball and basketball at her middle school and participates in the Lompoc Girls Softball Association as a Division 3 shortstop.
According to Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series, the selection board this year processed nearly 10,000 nominations, with the most talented student performers selected.
"Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Gomez. "Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget."
Ahead of the big event slated for June 17, Emma is expected to meet with fellow musicians where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with various performers, and get a taste of The Big Apple.
The June performance is open to the public.
Tickets can be purchased approximately 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.