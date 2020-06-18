Webinar helps students with college admission changes

Webinar helps students with college admission changes

An independent education consultant is offering a series of webinars to help area high school students navigate recent changes in the college admissions process as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In “College Admissions in Uncertain Times,” presented by San Luis Obispo County consultant Nagla Orlando, university admissions representatives from across the country answer questions from students and their parents about the changing college admissions landscape.

The free webinars offered via Zoom Webinar started June 9 and will continue at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday until Aug. 18.

Students and parents can log in from anyplace with an Internet connection.

Orlando, founder of KnowledgeWorx 4 College, has a 25 years of experience as a California-credentialed biology, AP biology, anatomy and physiology teacher who helps students across the Central Coast with the college application process.

For more information, visit knowledgeworx4college.com/college-talks-webinar-series.

