Winners in the American Association of University Women Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch's "California Speech Trek" contest were announced on Feb. 16, with the first-place winner now eligible to compete at a state level.
Three Lompoc High School students delivered an original 5- to 6-minute speech at Lompoc City Hall, answering the posed question: "How can communities, organizations and citizens of all ages help protect and expand voting rights?”
Sophomore Josue Robles was awarded first place, valued at $300; junior Adrian Guzman placed second, $150; and Matthias Taylor, a senior, was awarded third place and took home $100.
Lucy Thomas-Harrington, president for the local AAUW chapter and event host, congratulated the three winners "for the courage to develop and deliver their thought-provoking speeches on the protection and expansion of voting rights."
“AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg branch hosts Speech Trek for high school students of all genders because it strongly believes that using your voice is vital to make positive change in our community, our state and our nation."
The video of Robles' speech will be submitted to the AAUW California Speech Trek 2023 competition in March, in which he will have an opportunity to compete in the state championships.
