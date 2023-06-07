060723 Lompoc Teen Center.jpg

Nine local teens who serve as Leadership Fellows at the Lompoc Teen Center received a total of $42,500 in post-secondary scholarships awards. From back left, Julia Villegas, Sekai Mitchell, Wyzdom Clay-Van Horn, Caleb Cowper, Mylah Martinez, Hunter Holmes, Natalie McCune; from left front, Mylah Martinez and Rylie Jenkins.

 Contributed

Nine high schoolers were recently awarded over $40,000 in post-secondary scholarships as part of the Lompoc Teen Center's inaugural scholarship awards ceremony held at the center campus in May.

According to Cliff Lambert, program center president and founder, a total of $42,500 in scholarships was awarded to nine local teens — who are dubbed "Leadership Fellows." Fellows are identified as high-achieving high school students who are proficient in math and science that are selected to mentor and tutor at-risk teens at the center.

This year's fellows are comprised of both Lompoc and Cabrillo high school students, five of whom are Class of 2023 graduates that were awarded scholarships.

060723 Lompoc Teen Center 2.jpg

Lompoc High School senior Mylah Martinez accepts a $5,000 scholarship award from guest keynote speaker Clara Finneran, Lompoc Unified superintendent of schools, during the Lompoc Teen Center's inaugural scholarship awards ceremony. Event emcee and center executive director Victor Alejandro Cortes stands with the pair.
060723 Lompoc Teen Center 3.jpg

All nine scholarship recipients at the Lompoc Teen Center's inaugural scholarship awards ceremony received an engraved glass trophy which were donated by the John Hebda Scholarship endowment.

