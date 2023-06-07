Nine local teens who serve as Leadership Fellows at the Lompoc Teen Center received a total of $42,500 in post-secondary scholarships awards. From back left, Julia Villegas, Sekai Mitchell, Wyzdom Clay-Van Horn, Caleb Cowper, Mylah Martinez, Hunter Holmes, Natalie McCune; from left front, Mylah Martinez and Rylie Jenkins.
Lompoc High School senior Mylah Martinez accepts a $5,000 scholarship award from guest keynote speaker Clara Finneran, Lompoc Unified superintendent of schools, during the Lompoc Teen Center's inaugural scholarship awards ceremony. Event emcee and center executive director Victor Alejandro Cortes stands with the pair.
Nine high schoolers were recently awarded over $40,000 in post-secondary scholarships as part of the Lompoc Teen Center's inaugural scholarship awards ceremony held at the center campus in May.
According to Cliff Lambert, program center president and founder, a total of $42,500 in scholarships was awarded to nine local teens — who are dubbed "Leadership Fellows." Fellows are identified as high-achieving high school students who are proficient in math and science that are selected to mentor and tutor at-risk teens at the center.
This year's fellows are comprised of both Lompoc and Cabrillo high school students, five of whom are Class of 2023 graduates that were awarded scholarships.
Cabrillo High senior Sania Mitchell received a $6,250 Richard & Marguerite Berti scholarship and Caleb Cowper accepted a total of $5,000 in scholarship funds from the Henry E & Lola Monroe Foundation and Cliff Lambert Fund.
Lompoc High School seniors Mylah Martinez received $5,000 from the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation; Hunter Holmes, a $2,500 John Hebda scholarship; and Julia Villegas accepted $2,500 from the Richard & Marguerite Berti scholarship fund.
Cabrillo High School junior Rylie Jenkins also accepted a $5,000 Richard & Marguerite Berti scholarship, and anonymous donor(s) awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarship funds, with $5,000 going to Cabrillo High School sophomore Natalie McCune and $5,000 to Lompoc High School junior Wyzdom Clay-Van Horn.
According to Lambert, guest keynote speaker Clara Finneran, Lompoc Unified superintendent of schools, presented students with their awards during the inaugural May 20 ceremony and Lompoc Unified Assistant Superintendent Brian Jaramillo showed in support.
The center, which was established in June 2022, recently launched the "Yes I Can" (Si Se Puede) after-school tutorial program. The program offers academic assistance to those students currently in seventh and eighth grade who are attending Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg middle schools.
The program's mission is to prepare students for college readiness and the academic eligibility that meet University California and California State University criteria by the time they graduate from high school.
Lambert said there are currently 30 students enrolled in the Yes I Can- Si Se Puede program — "this is capacity, achieving our goal" — and are promised $3,000 to $4,000 post-secondary scholarships by successfully adhering to the eligibility guidelines.
Tutorial sessions are led by educational professionals Hector Garcia, center case manager, and lead tutor Jake Brown, as well as both college and high school students who demonstrate proficiency in math and science. The center also works in partnership with Loyal Teach, an area nonprofit that offers individualized one-on-one tutoring to students needing additional remedial work.
Students are transported from their schools to the teen center Monday through Thursday, and participate in group or one-on-one tutoring sessions from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Program participants are provided free time, invited to enjoy the on-site gaming room and gymnasium, and are offered daily snacks free of charge. Field trips are planned on Fridays and Saturdays.
Lambert said up-and-coming fellows — David Torres, Anthony Vegas, and Jalena Dunson — are currently eighth-grade 'Yes I Can' program participants and will begin their run as leadership fellows upon entering grade 10.
For more information about the program, contact Lompoc Teen Center President Cliff Lambert at 805-350-9138.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.