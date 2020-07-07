Elaine Revelle: Mashed potatoes, Julila's way

Well, folks, I promised to report on the success/failure of the highly touted “diet soup,” so here goes.
It works! Amazing. Don’t know if I lost 10 pounds, but by the end of the soup my clothes were looser and I felt lighter. It’s easy to fix, inexpensive, good and probably the tastiest diet you will ever go on and, as I said, it works.
An outcome of our self isolation has been an increase in my television consumption and, no surprise here, I’m close to OD'ing on cooking shows.
One caught my attention — a PBS offering, "Julia Child: Best Bites"— and it's filled with delicious little tidbits and her unique personality. These are from the vaults, as they say, time-honored recipes, past guest chefs, traditional and sometimes fancy recipes put into simple terms with Julia’s trademark casual approach to French cuisine.
This show is a winner. Not a program that airs on a regular basis, you just have to stumble on it. I think PBS uses it as part of their annual fundraising efforts.
A recent one touted the virtues of potatoes. She had a well-known guest chef, but I don’t remember his name, who prepared a sophisticated and complicated potato dish. However, it was Julia’s take on mashed potatoes that interested me.
Rustic, fork-mashed potatoes with butter, cream and olive oil. I had to give them a whirl. Easy, delicious and right up my alley. I’ve always relied on my old fashioned hand masher. Not a fan of whipped, pureed or riced: too smooth and always leaving the suspicion of having come from a box.
Julia’s potatoes are superb. Nice “lumpy” texture, which you may take to your preference, rich, buttery and tasty. What that little splash of olive oil does is almost magic. Use any oil, from light to dark and fruity, whatever your taste dictates.
I followed to recipe exactly, using called-for ingredients and quantities, which of course gave me leftovers. That was alright by me.
When reheated, I tweaked them slightly. I’m a gravy lover and if potatoes are served without, I rely on this trick a Dutch friend passed on to me many years ago. Add generous amounts of coarsely ground black pepper and freshly grated nutmeg. Use enough to make sure the “grinds” don’t disappear into the mash. The pepper and nutmeg take simple mashed potatoes to another plane.
While I’m at it, here’s a rant on nutmeg. Use fresh, forget the brown talcum powder in the tin spice boxes, bears no resemblance to the warm, spiciness of fresh. Nutmeg graters come in all styles. I still use my grandmother’s. It’s a simple kitchen tool. Semi-cylindrical grater with a small hinged compartment (for nutmeg) at top. Just a few rasps of it gives great results and you’ll be hooked.
This is a recipe I’ll fix often and I’ll have to admit, I’m as addicted to "Julia Child: Best Bites" as I am her potatoes.
JULIA’S FORK MASHED POTATOES
2-1/2 pounds potatoes
salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup milk or cream
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
Peel and cube potatoes, boil in salted water for 12 to 15 minutes or until fork tender. Drain well and return to pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Heat milk or cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until just under a boil. Pour milk or cream over potatoes, add olive oil and butter. Using a large fork, mash potatoes to desired consistency and transfer to a warm serving bowl. If slightly dry, stir in more milk or butter or both.
If making ahead, rely on Julia Child’s trick for keeping warm. Place pot or pan of freshly mashed potatoes in a slightly larger pot of hot, but not simmering, water. Balance lid on top, making sure it’s slightly ajar (wooden spoon handle stuck in potatoes or laid across pot works well). Just before serving, stir potatoes slightly.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
