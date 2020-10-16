Elayne Klasson: 'Treat yourself' and other happiness habits

Last week, we attended the soft opening of the new Bob’s Well Bread outpost in Ballard. After all, it was quite an exciting event: a new restaurant in the Valley, a second location of Bob's already wildly popular establishment in Los Alamos — now even closer to us in the charming town of Ballard.

It was especially exciting in the time of the pandemic, when so many social events and gatherings have been curtailed.

We met a lot of old friends there that day, but one interaction (masked and at a socially distant space) stayed with me. A friend, who looked lovely in a new linen dress, saying she’d dressed up for the occasion, answered my question of how she was doing with the response, “Terrific. Really just wonderful!”

I was shocked almost into silence at this response. I am definitely not wonderful. This pandemic is getting old — the isolation, lack of contact with family and friends.

There are over 210,000 dead, with no end in sight. And the economic hardships all around are truly devastating: businesses closing, layoffs and unemployment, rents unable to be paid. There is systemic racial injustice that has left most of us with discouragement and anger. Besides, we are approaching an unprecedented election with animosity and fear and divisiveness as I’ve never felt before.

With all this going on, I wondered at this extremely intelligent woman’s reply, “Terrific. Just wonderful.” Even if she had an amazing chocolate croissant on the plate in front of her, how was she able to say this?