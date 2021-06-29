Electric trolleys are heading for the streets in Solvang, Copenhagen Drive will remain a pedestrian precinct until at least October, parking meters may be on their way to town, and COVID-era signage will come down by the end of July as community opening continues, Solvang City Council members decided Monday.
During their regularly scheduled meeting, council members passed 4-0, without further discussion, the second reading and final vote on a new ordinance allowing the licensing of electric trolley use in the city. Mayor Pro Tem Claudia Orona recused herself from the discussion as an interested party in Solvang Trolley, which currently operates both horse-drawn and electric trolleys in the city.
City Manager Xenia Bradford joyfully announced the city’s parks and recreation programs are back, pickleball courts are available, and reservations for parks are available through City Hall. Alisal pavement reconstruction is on schedule to begin in July, and phase one of the wastewater treatment plant construction is in progress.
Special events are back on track, too, with an Independence Day Parade organized by Solvang Rotary Club slated to begin at 11 a.m. with a modified route taking it down Copenhagen Drive. Music in the Park kicked off last week and will continue on summer Wednesday evenings in Solvang. And Danish Days has announced they will hold the traditional event Sept. 17-18.
Council members unanimously voted to rescind actions put in place March 12, 2020, with the city’s declaration of emergency. At that time, the council relaxed the sign ordinance and permit regulations allowing for temporary signage, including banners and directional signs, during COVID-19. It also allowed temporary use of private parking areas as outdoor dining areas, provided for minor temporary adjustments to allow outdoor seating in public areas, and closed Copenhagen Drive to motorized vehicle traffic.
Bradford noted that, as of June 15, California has lifted all restrictions, removed the tiered systems, and limits “only mega events” defined as 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 people outdoors.
Council members voted 5-0 to return to the pre-COVID sign regulations and will require all signage not allowed under city ordinance to be removed by July 31. They also directed staff to keep Copenhagen Drive closed until at least Oct. 31 and, in the meantime, run a confidential survey of businesses in the area to help them determine their next step.
Discussion included potentially reopening the street, opening it with a modified traffic pattern, or keeping it closed indefinitely with guidance to renovate the resulting plaza for visual appeal and visitor safety.
A COVID-era ban on shutting off water for nonpayment of bills also expires Sept. 30. Bradford said a few customers are behind in their payments, “but not an overwhelming number of people, so we will start working with them, informing them of the change.”
She added Solvang will continue the COVID-inspired usage of Zoom for its City Council meetings, given the city’s investment in the infrastructure to provide that through the pandemic and the community’s positive response to and use of it.
Council members also discussed options to address parking strategies after hearing a presentation on a recently completed parking study by Walker Parking Consultants. The firm recommended the city consider parking management strategies including time-limited parking and paid parking, both of which would result in the need for the city to add parking enforcement.
It also recommended updating city signage to make public parking options more visible, and consideration of expanded alternative transportation options and support for those modes, public-private partnerships, valet parking, consider shuttling visitors from lots further afield, and, as a costly last resort, building parking structures.
The council immediately wrote off parking structures as the consultant noted the $20,000- to $50,000-per-space option typically takes cities 30 years to pay off. They also balked at parking meters.
“Paid parking in this town is kind of a third rail,” said Councilman Robert Clarke, who also requested any such parking plan consider a parking pass program exempting local residents “from that kind of thing.”
“It doesn’t benefit us to put time limits on, particularly if we have to have parking enforcement, which we don’t have today,” said Councilman Mark Infanti.
Mayor Charlie Uhrig asked that city staff also look at options for expanding the number of designated parking spots for people with disabilities.
In other action
The council adopted the city’s 2020-21 operating budget to the tune of nearly $22 million, including adding a variety of city staff positions including: city clerk, recreation, recreation coordinator, planning supervisor, planning assistant, water lead operator. In addition, the budget reestablishes the collections systems operator position.
The council also voted unanimously to: extend contracts with IDK Events for marketing services through Dec. 31 at a cost of $300,000; extend the contract with Lanspeed for city internet technology services through Dec. 31; extend the contract with Urban Planning Concepts for planning services through June 30, 2022, and direct staff to put out a request for proposal for the contract for the following period; extended its contract with Willdan Engineering for building services including building inspector and related services through June 30, 2022.