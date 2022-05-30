Preparations for the annual Elks Rodeo continue year-round, but it's not the only event keeping the Elks Recreation Committee busy.
The committee and its army of volunteers are also working non-stop on two newer events; Halloween Haunted Hills and Christmas in the Country.
“These two events were created as a result of COVID. They started as drive-thru events that were safe for people to do during the pandemic,” said Elks Recreation Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “Halloween Haunted Hills will return in October and Christmas in the Country will be back in November and December. We’re excited to be able to bring both events back and both will be back with expanded features.”
“We always wanted to add a Christmas event so adding these two helped us bridge the gap until we could get last year’s September rodeo up and running,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. “They turned out to be even more successful than we imagined and will help us make the Unocal Event Center even more of a community event center.”
Halloween Haunted Hills
Haunted Hills – Drive-Thru If You Dare!
That’s how the Elks explain their modern version of a cowboy haunted house.
Ghoulies and ghosties and all sorts of scary creatures in fear-inducing scenes with eerie sounds and scary interactions are spread throughout the Event Center for what the Elks say will be a truly terrifying night as you drive through this mobile haunted house adventure.
“If you’re looking for a good Halloween scare, this is the place to go,” said Sterling. “It’s a true Halloween adventure that’s not for the faint-hearted in this no-contact event that’s safe for everyone – although we recommend that you don’t bring young children or pets.”
Halloween Haunted Hills, which is produced in collaboration with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, is open evenings from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.
Christmas in the Country
The first Christmas in the Country was produced in time for Christmas 2020, as what the Elks call a new holiday tradition produced in conjunction with the city’s Recreation and Parks Dept.
Unocal is decorated with Christmas scenes created by the Elks, schools, local businesses and families, and promises a "magical holiday drive-thru experience."
In 2022, "Christmas in the Country" will return on Nov. 26 and run through Dec. 24.
The Christmas show includes “Stuff the Stocking” to bring awareness to pediatric cancer. All stocking proceeds go to the Golden Circle of Champions program devoted to raising awareness about childhood cancer and providing financial support to local families as a child battles cancer.
“We have been working hard to continue to provide family entertainment on the Central Coast through an outlet that meets the guidelines of public safety while celebrating the community spirit. It’s just another example of how we all succeed when we stand united,” said Sterling.
While visiting the Christmas show families can also drop off letters to Santa at Santa’s Mailbox. Make sure you provide your name and address because the Elks guarantee that Santa will respond to each letter.
“We couldn’t have done either event without all the volunteers,” said Sterling. “We’re blessed to have all these volunteers. Without them, Haunted Hills and Christmas in the Country wouldn’t have happened.”
For more information on either event or to participate in "Christmas in the Country", there are still many options available for displays, sponsorships, donations, and volunteers. Contact Elks Recreation by phone at (805) 925-4125 or by email at elksrodeo@elksrec.com.
More details are also available on the Elks Recreation website at elksrec.com.