A good scare for a good cause. That's one way to describe the frightful drive-thru experience at Haunted Hills, as it's back just in time for this spooky season.

This popular event will be terrifying people through Oct. 29 at the Elks Events Center located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria. 

The experience, which can be described as a drive-thru haunted house on the secluded Elks Rodeo grounds, is organized by Elks Recreation Inc. in collaboration with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

