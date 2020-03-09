Elks Lodge to host fundraising dinner/auction to benefit Scout Troop

The Lompoc Elks Lodge is inviting community members to attend a fundraising dinner and auction it will host to benefit Scout Troop 2274 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Tickets to the event are $30. The meal will include barbecue chicken and beef, bread, beans and a salad. The auction will include local products, patriotic memorabilia and cakes.
The funds will be used to help send the local Scout troop to Philmont National Scout Ranch in New Mexico, according to the Elks Lodge.
Tickets are available at the Box Shop (740 North H St.), Tom's Burgers (115 E. College Ave.), and Wilkerson Chiropractic (415 E. Ocean Ave.).