Local wines are gaining in popularity every year, and the Central Coast – especially the Santa Maria Valley – is known and celebrated nationwide.

This year, for the first time, the Santa Maria Elks’ 80th annual rodeo and parade will offer a special wine bar on the midway, showcasing some of the area’s finest vineyards.

“It’s new this year, having a separate wine bar on the midway,” said wine bar manager Robin Bogue.

Nagy Wines.jpg

Nagy Wines is located at 2705 Aviation Way in Santa Maria. The winery will be featured at the 2023 Elks Rodeo wine bar.
