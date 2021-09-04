From Mill Street down to Stowell Road, Santa Maria’s Broadway was lined with spectators Saturday morning as the community welcomed back the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.
And the Elks were more than happy to welcome back all the people.
“We’re back. That’s the big news,” said Elks Rodeo Parade co-chairman Tim Murphy. “The parade is on a different weekend, a holiday weekend, but after missing last year because of COVID, we’re finally having our Elks Rodeo Parade. I’m so happy to see all the people here. I hope they are happy to see us.”
They were.
“I’m happy the parade is back. It’s been too long without it,” said Jacqueline Guber, who has been coming to the parade for more than 20 years.
“I love the music, the marching bands, and I love seeing all the kids marching along,” said Linda Cunningham, another longtime fan. “I know it was only gone for a year but it seems like it was forever.”
There were 65 entries in this year’s parade including 2021 Elks Rodeo Queen Avery Nelson and her princesses and 2020 queen Faith DeBrum and her princesses, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Orcutt Academy High School bands, the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, California/Hawaii Elks President Jay Harkins, local Elks officials, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, City Council members Etta Waterfield, Mike Cordero, Gloria Soto and Carlos Escobedo, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Steve Lavagnino and Bob Nelson, the Vice Commander of Vandenberg Space Force Kris Barcomb, Boy Scouts, veterans groups, local youth baseball and softball teams, floats, wagons, motorcycles and vintage cars and more including skydiver Kent Lane flying in his giant American Flag and landing in the middle of Broadway.
“We’re down a bit in numbers this year,” said Murphy. “But with everything pushed back and the parade running on the (Labor Day) holiday weekend, we expected there would be fewer entries.
“And the junior high bands couldn’t make it because they’ve just started school and didn’t have time to get ready.”
“But we made it and the kids are thrilled to be back in the parade,” said Cindy Wehlender, the director of the Pioneer Valley band. “We’re very fortunate to have the honor of leading off the parade. I’m excited to be able to reach out to our community through music. I hope they’re just as excited to see us.
“The parade is usually our year-ending appearance but because the parade was pushed back, this is our beginning. It’s a great start to our year.”
“I got to march in this parade when I was a kid,” said stand-in Righetti High band director Scott Davis. “Then in 1993, I was Righetti’s band director and got to lead the kids in this parade. Now I’m back as a stand-in and my two sons are marching in the band. These kids have all worked so hard. They’re ready to shine today.”
Local radio personalities Jay Turner and Tony “The Chief” Gonzales served as the grand marshals.
“When I was a kid, my dad and I used to sit at the corner of Mill and Broadway to watch this parade,” said Gonzales, who was accompanied by his wife Kori and son Trey. “This is like getting a lifetime achievement award. I am completely honored and totally excited.”
“I just love this parade, especially all the kids taking part and who are watching up and down Broadway,” said Patino. “It’s nice to see people out again. I’m excited to be a part of it again.”
“This is just wonderful,” said Waterfield. “And I’m so proud of all the queen candidates. Together they raised over $1 million. That shows just how much the entire community wants to be involved.”
“I’m excited to be here, proud to be an Elk today,” said Lavagnino.
“This is a great Santa Maria tradition and a great way to celebrate the rodeo and a lot of the non-profit youth groups in our community,” said Bob Nelson. “But I’m also here today as a proud dad (of 2021 Elks Rodeo Queen Avery Nelson). She worked so hard. The queen campaign benefited her as much as her work will benefit the community.”
“This is a great opportunity to get out and meet the people outside of the rodeo grounds,” said Avery Nelson. “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that.”
“Fundraising is such hard work,” said 2021 queen candidate Chloe LeMaire. “Today we finally get to relax, see all the people and just enjoy ourselves.”
“This is exciting,” said Jesse Gallegos, who brought an entire crew – her husband, three kids, a sister and her child – to watch. “I’ve been out to the parade a few times but it’s the first time I’ve been able to bring my children. The kids are really excited. For them, this is all brand new.”
“One difference this year, the parade isn’t being broadcast live on local TV,” said Murphy. “But it is being broadcast live on our Facebook page and we’re posting it on YouTube so anyone can go on YouTube to watch the entire parade – this year’s and the past four years.”
Activity continued after the parade as everyone was invited to the annual Foods Co. Rodeo Parade Street Fair on Broadway at the JC Penny Center.