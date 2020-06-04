'Enough is enough': Lompoc community members honor memory of George Floyd, call for change

“I am here tonight to listen to your anger and your pain,” she later added. “I am here to say that I am open and willing to have the more difficult conversations that need to come. I’m here to thank you for standing up for what you believe in and continuing the fight for justice.”

Lompoc resident Darrell Tullis said the current push for equality, highlighted by protests across the globe, reminded him of the time surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, who was killed in 1963 during the civil rights movement.

“I’m 62 years old and I remember when JFK was murdered and I remember how my parents and their friends felt,” he said. “Every black adult that I saw back then, a light had been taken out of them. But I’m looking at you guys, and I’m looking at this crowd and I’m looking at the different faces and different shades and I see light coming back. We’re not gonna let darkness win.”

Tullis and Nicola Howell both raised emotions by singing songs during the gathering, which also included dance performances and a healing ceremony from Danza Azteca Xochitl. The Roots dispensary, which also supported Tuesday’s march, provided refreshments at a table that also made available voter registration forms.