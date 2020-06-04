'Enough is enough': Lompoc community members honor memory of George Floyd, call for change

As Gloria Mantooth reflected on the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed last week when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, she said her first thoughts were about her own son.
Mantooth, who is black, said she fell into a depression and was unable to talk at times as she kept picturing her son in Floyd’s place.
“That’s a black mother’s fear,” she said, her voice cracking as she tried to hold back tears. “He don’t have to be doing anything wrong. He can get out the car with his hands up, and die that day. Enough is enough. We ain’t dying no more.”
Mantooth made the declaration Thursday evening to more than 100 Lompoc community members who gathered near the corner of North H Street and East Central Avenue for a memorial for Floyd that also served as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.
The event, which was coordinated by the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the NAACP, was the second public protest in the city in three days. Hundreds of community members participated in a lively but peaceful protest march throughout the city on Tuesday night.
At least 400 people took part in the rally, which was arranged by several local young adults in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police officers on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Although Thursday’s gathering — which was connected to similar events held simultaneously in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo — drew significantly fewer attendees than the earlier march, it was no less emotional.
Several speakers, including Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, offered thoughts on ways to enact change during an event that concluded with everyone kneeling for 8 minutes and 48 seconds — the length of time that the Minneapolis officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — before a group prayer.
“Enough is enough,” Mantooth said, repeating herself for emphasis. “We done dying.”
Osborne, who also attended Tuesday’s protest, applauded the organizers of both events for keeping everything peaceful and for continuing what she said was an important conversation.
Osborne noted that it was difficult for her to go to the rally. As a woman who has lived with misogyny and the threat of sexual violence, she said she can empathize with the experience of racial violence and shares in the pain that so many feel when unarmed black people are killed by police.
That wasn’t the only reason she struggled to attend, though.
“It’s difficult because as a white woman, in a leadership position, there’s almost nothing more cliché than coming here tonight to speak to the black community about racism,” she said. “But all your lives matter. Black lives matter.
“I am here tonight to listen to your anger and your pain,” she later added. “I am here to say that I am open and willing to have the more difficult conversations that need to come. I’m here to thank you for standing up for what you believe in and continuing the fight for justice.”
Lompoc resident Darrell Tullis said the current push for equality, highlighted by protests across the globe, reminded him of the time surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, who was killed in 1963 during the civil rights movement.
“I’m 62 years old and I remember when JFK was murdered and I remember how my parents and their friends felt,” he said. “Every black adult that I saw back then, a light had been taken out of them. But I’m looking at you guys, and I’m looking at this crowd and I’m looking at the different faces and different shades and I see light coming back. We’re not gonna let darkness win.”
Tullis and Nicola Howell both raised emotions by singing songs during the gathering, which also included dance performances and a healing ceremony from Danza Azteca Xochitl. The Roots dispensary, which also supported Tuesday’s march, provided refreshments at a table that also made available voter registration forms.
Representatives of the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club were on hand to encourage people to vote. Club President Lorraine Waldau pointed to some specific measures, including a list from the Black Lives Matter organization, that she said the club will formally endorse to Santa Barbara County government officials.
Jason Bryson, one of the young men who helped organize Tuesday’s rally, noted that evolution carries with it two types of change: natural and forced. He pointed to the current movement as natural change and said he was confident that forced change was on the horizon.
“The forced change is upon those who cling to old rules and old laws that no longer stand the test of time,” he said. “We’re here and we have to stand together as a community so we can show the people that cling to the old lessons of hate in a new society of love that their lessons are outdated and their teachers are misled, and racism and police brutality and inequality have no place in the new society of the future.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
