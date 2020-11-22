You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Entries wanted for annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest
top story

Entries wanted for annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest

From the Weekly recap: A collection of our top stories from this week series
Photos: Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest lights up the season
Buy Now

Judith Mckinnon and Susan Gallacher, of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, look at the display at 420 Lavender Way, which was nominated for an award in Lompoc's 25th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.

Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations can be nominated for the judging set for Tuesday, Dec. 15, a commission spokesman said.

All nominees will be asked to turn on their lights before commission members start the judging at 5:30 p.m. that day.

Nominations must be submitted by noon Dec. 15.

To nominate an entry, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034 or k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us and provide the address of the nominee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols
Crime and Courts

Buellton Area CHP officers conducting enhanced patrols

  • Updated

Officers are being deployed on enhanced enforcement patrols along highways 101, 1, 154, 246 and 192, as well as such problem roadways as Ballard Canyon Road, looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, speeding, making unsafe turns and passing unsafely, the spokesman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News