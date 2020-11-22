Entries wanted for annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest

Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations can be nominated for the judging set for Tuesday, Dec. 15, a commission spokesman said.
All nominees will be asked to turn on their lights before commission members start the judging at 5:30 p.m. that day.
Nominations must be submitted by noon Dec. 15.
To nominate an entry, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034 or k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us and provide the address of the nominee.
