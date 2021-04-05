You have permission to edit this article.
Erica Jane Flores appointed to Solvang Theaterfest board of directors

Solvang Theaterfest welcomes fourth-generation Santa Ynez Valley native Erica Jane Flores to the board of directors. 

Flores, development and communications director for Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, also served as the director of development for UCSB Arts & Lectures prior to joining the board.

Arts and Lectures was awarded a 2020 Local Heroes Award for its leadership in performing arts and public affairs, a spokesman for the Theaterfest said.

In November 2020, Flores earned a seat as a trustee on the College School District in Santa Ynez and serves as vice president of the board.

Flores received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business from California State University, Chico, and was named a distinguished 21st century graduate of the institution. She also received a Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Indiana University School of Philanthropy.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

