Born in Rhineland, Germany, on Nov. 20, 1880, Eugene Daniel Rubel was an infant when his parents moved to Rockford, Illinois. Life proved to be unkind to the boy as he was only 9 years when his father died. His mother died a week later.
Still, though, the boy was able to make it through the Rockford public schools and he later traveled throughout the Midwest for five years as a salesman for a farm implement company.
In 1906, Rubel came to the valley to work for Western Union Oil Co. at Bicknell, and remained there until 1914 when he came to Santa Maria to open Crescent Garage on the corner of West Cypress Street and South Broadway.
He married Nellie Elizabeth Voigt in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 11, 1910.
In 1921, he purchased the Jones property at 304 S. Broadway (on the southeast corner of Broadway and Cypress Street) and built a two-story structure to house an auto dealership. The building was constructed by the pioneer Doane Building Co. for $110,000. Oscar Doane, with only an eighth-grade education, is credited with having designed the building.
With Rubel Motor Co. being the sole distributor of Dodge Motor cars in northern Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and the south half of Monterey County, his business was a success right from the start.
His friend, Frank Roemer, used the south half of the building for a Buick agency, while the second floor was used for auto storage and professional offices occupied by the U.S. Forestry Department, Dr. Ralph Bardin, Dr. George C. Bell and Dr. W. Leland Smith.
Rubel served as mayor of Santa Maria from 1920 to 1924, when he retired from politics in order to devote more time to his business and conservation activities.
Always interested in service to his fellow man, Rubel was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts, Hi-Y, Camp Fire and was a member of the Knights of Pythias and lifetime member of the San Luis Obispo order of Elks. He was one of the organizers of the Santa Barbara County Fish and Game Protective Association, was one of the founders of the Santa Maria Club and served as president of the Kiwanis Club when the Santa Maria Plunge was built.
Rubel died suddenly at his home on May 18, 1934. His wife, Nellie, died in September of 1949. Both are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.