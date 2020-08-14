Excessive heat warning issued for inland areas of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

An excessive heat warning, with an elevated risk of wildfire, has been issued through Monday for inland areas of the Central Coast by the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Forecasters are expecting temperatures in the coastal valleys of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties to range from 85 to 100 degrees, climbing even higher in the inland valleys, on Saturday and into Monday.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli noted the plight of a hiker who suffered dehydration and heat exhaustion and had to be airlifted from the Mission Canyon area Friday afternoon was a good reminder to observe the excessive heat warning and recommendations from the National Weather Service.
Residents were advised to wear light-colored lightweight clothing, limit their outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., seek out air-conditioned areas, drink plenty of water and not leave people or pets in hot cars.
A National Weather Service experimental heat risk map showed San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Gaviota areas at moderate risk of severe heat effects, with the Santa Ynez Valley and Cuyama Valley at high risk and areas in between at very high risk with no overnight relief expected.
Fire officials also urged residents to be particularly careful with potential sources of ignition, as several wildfires broke out Thursday and Friday and were held to 15 acres or less through rapid, heavy response by firefighters.
