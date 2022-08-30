Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama Valley and surrounding mountain areas will be frying from Wednesday into Monday, with temperatures potentially hitting 115 degrees in mountain and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Santa Maria and Lompoc appear to be spared in a map of the warning area provided by the National Weather Service, but most of the rest of Santa Barbara County is under an excessive heat warning issued Tuesday.

Those areas include Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Ynez Mountains, San Marcos Pass, Cachuma Lake and Figueroa Mountain.

0
0
0
0
0