An explosion Wednesday afternoon, reportedly gas-related, leveled a house at 1219 Jackie Ln. in Santa Maria, prompted evacuation of the area, blew out windows in 10 adjacent houses, and injured at least four people.
Four patients were transported for medical care. One was a female extricated from the home that exploded, one was a female extricated from an adjacent home, and two others were behind the home that exploded, according to Santa Maria Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp.
The extent of their injuries, or whether there are any fatalities as a result of the explosion, was not available Wednesday.
"What I'm being told is that there's no confirmed fatalities at this time," Sgt. Bryce, with Santa Maria Police, said Wednesday afternoon.
"The scene is secure, so if you've been evacuated then you'll be asked to stay away. If you've been able to shelter in place, then we're allowing that to happen. There is no further risk in the surrounding community," Bryce said.
Police and Fire responded to the call at 12:11 p.m., and found the house demolished and engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished by the Fire Department and officers immediately established search teams and went into residences, searching for and extricating victims, Van de Kamp said.
SoCal Gas also responded to the scene, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. Santa Barbara County is providing an excavator and a search dog.
"When the blast went off, it rattled our windows, and I could feel some overpressure inside our house, which is about six blocks and a freeway overpass away from the location," said Mike Hodgson, a Santa Maria resident and Times contributing writer. "It sounded like a sonic boom."
As the scene unfolded, Police asked people to stay out of the area of E. Estes Drive near Hancock College.
The evacuated area did not extend to Allan Hancock College, and there was no threat to the Santa Maria campus, but people reported feeling the blast blocks away.
According to Police Lt. Paul Van Meel, it's too early to say exactly what caused the explosion.
“It's really too early to say exactly what happened because we don’t know. This is very much in progress right now but we are out there with fire, what could ultimately be a gas leak, but like I said, I'm not sure yet,” said Van Meel early Wednesday afternoon.
