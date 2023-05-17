Antonio Peña, a three-year veteran of the Santa Maria Police Department, was identified Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as the officer who fatally shot an armed man during a physical altercation at an Orcutt market in March.

Additionally, the sheriff's office released video that shows Peña, who was off-duty, respond to the incident, verbally identify himself as an officer, and order 19-year-old Manuel Reyes Rios to stop shooting at two men and surrender.

The sheriff's office said Rios, of Santa Maria, did not comply with Peña’s commands, raised his firearm and began shooting again at the other group involved in the altercation and towards the Thai Hut restaurant. The sheriff's office said Rios' shooting "resulted in injury to one of the patrons from flying debris."

