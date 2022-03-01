Hancock College's Fine Arts Faculty Art Show is highlighting the work of its instructors through the end of the month.
Presented at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery on Hancock's Santa Maria campus, the show that runs through March 31 is free to the public.
The show features a variety of styles on a broad range of mediums. Among them are paintings, sculptures, digital media and video, to name a few.
"This is a great opportunity for our Art Department faculty to showcase their personal artworks," said Laura-Susan Thomas, director of the Ann Foxworthy Gallery. "This year's exhibit features works that are transformative, insightful, powerful and share the artists' visualization of nature, the metaphysical and other realms of wonder."
The gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The gallery will be closed from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 10 for a reception.
Faculty members exhibiting work this year include Adrienne Allebe, Shane Anderson, Teri Brown, Kris Doe, Glenn Hiramatsu, John Hood, Kam Jacoby, Mike McNutt, Lauren Rayburn, TC Reiner, Michelle Simonson, Sydney Sorenson, Laura-Susan Thomas, Patrick Trimbath, Mark Velasquez, Candace Vosburg, Nancy Jo Ward and Tim Webb.
For more information, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery.