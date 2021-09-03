The Elks Rodeo is back and so are the fans.
“We could not wait to come back. We got here early, right when the gates opened,” said Angelica Robles. “I’ve been coming here my whole life.”
Robles is a Santa Maria native and a graduate of Righetti High School.
“I came to the Mini Rodeo with my class when I went to Miller School and I’ve been here lots of times since. Now I get to bring my son Nolan. This is his first rodeo,” said Robles.
But at five-years-old, her son, Nolan Castillo, is already an experienced cowboy.
“Nolan loves horse. He’s been riding since he was four so he’s around animals a lot,” said Robles. “I’m pretty confident he’ll do well tonight.”
Castillo was one of the children entered in mutton bustin’ when the 78th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicked off its four-day run Thursday night.
“I think it will be fun,” said Castillo.
“We love bull riding but our favorite event is the mutton bustin’,” said Robles.
Robles spotted her favorite cowboy, five-time world steer wrestling champion Luke Branquinho, who was doing a television interview a few feet away.
Branquinho was competing on opening night but he was more excited that his five-year-old son Bear would be in the arena too.
“Bear is mutton bustin’ tonight,” said Branquinho, who had just flown in after competing in a rodeo in Washington. “I flew home last week to watch my boys compete in a junior rodeo. I try to be there any time they compete so to be home and have both of us competing tonight will be nice.”
“My boy has a tall order competing tonight against Luke’s son,” said Robles as she got to meet Branquinho. “But I think they’ll all do well.”
The Elks Unocal Event Center was packed – or as packed as it could be given the ongoing pandemic.
“Ticket sales have been good but we won’t have as many people in the stands and VIP tents this year,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. “We want people to have fun but we are trying to keep them safe by following all the state and county health guidelines.”
“We’re so excited to welcome everyone back,” said Elks Rec’s Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “And we’re getting a great response from the military. We’re expecting a good number of service personnel as we honor the military this Labor Day weekend.”
Suzy Lamar is one of the active duty military personnel who came out for opening night.
Lamar is in the Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
“This is our third time coming to the Elks Rodeo,” said Lamar, who was accompanied by her husband David and their two-year-old son Caden. “It’s Caden’s first rodeo.”
“We’re glad to be back,” said David Lamar. “The first thing we did was stop to see the horses and bulls. It’s great to be out doing things like this again.”
“We love the bull riding,” said Suzy Lamar. “And the mutton bustin’ is the best. Those kids are so cute. We’ll get Caden out there in a couple years.”
“This is our first year coming to the Elks Rodeo,” said Frank Lagattuta II. “We’re looking forward to it. It gives us the chance to connect with people again.”
“We feel like we’re a part of something and makes me think we can look forward to normal times,” said Norma Lagattuta.
The Lagattutas brought their four children along with two nieces and two nephews.
“The kids are going to be in the ‘Looking for Silver’ hunt tonight and Saturday on of my nieces, Melanie Regino, will be mutton bustin’.”
“We’re happy to be back,” said Flying U Rodeo’s Reno Rosser, the company that provides the bucking broncos and bulls. “We had 7 rodeos canceled on us in July so we’re thrilled to get the bulls and broncs back in action. Not only are we happy, but the animals are happy to be here where it’s nice and cool. It’s over 100 degrees at home (in Marysville).”
“This is like Christmas, like Rodeo Christmas,” said Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Media Director Johnna Clark. “All of us were holding our breath to see if this would actually happen. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see all these smiling faces now that the rodeo is back.”