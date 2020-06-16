Fast moving blaze near Avila Beach burns 400 acres,10% contained; evacuation warnings lifted

A fast-moving vegetation fire which started on the east side of Highway 101 near Pismo Beach, has jumped the highway, prompted an evacuation advisory and closure of the highway as firefighters work to contain the blaze.
The Avila fire, which was reported near the Avila Beach exit of Highway 101 northbound shortly before 3 p.m., has burned 400 acres with containment at 10% around 8:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. No structures have been damaged.
Southbound lanes were reported open at 8:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District has advised people in the vicinity of the fire to protect themselves from smoke and particulates by staying indoors if possible and closing windows. Cloth masks will not provide protection against inhaling wildfire smoke.
Firefighters quickly responded to the fire with fixed-wing aircraft dropping Phos-chek along the hillside east of Highway 101.
Additionally, helicopters were ordered to fight the fire, Cal Fire said.
An evacuation advisory was issued for the Gragg Canyon ranch area, with the Red Cross setting up an evacuation center in the Walmart parking lot at 1168 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.
As of 6:30 p.m. an evacuation warning was in effect for the area east of Highway 101 from North Bello Street, south to Price Canyon Road and east to Pismo Beach city limits. A warning means to be prepared to evacuate on a moments notice. If you have to evacuate, head south.
Cancellation of an evacuation advisory for Pismo Heights was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 15+ acres moderate to rapid rate of spread with some spotting. pic.twitter.com/sTpWyvwB3f— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020
