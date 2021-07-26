A female bicyclist was knocked unconscious and sustained a major head injury Sunday following an incident along Highway 101 in Los Alamos.
The incident, which was described as accidental, was reported at about 7:15 p.m. along Highway 101 near the San Antonio Boulevard on-ramp, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Emergency personnel, including Santa Barbara County firefighters and medics, responded to the scene.
The woman, who wasn't identified but is in her 20s, was treated on scene and later flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to Bertucelli.