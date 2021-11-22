A female driver sustained a serious injury in a suspected DUI collision near Park Street and South Broadway in Santa Maria, although her infant passenger in the backseat was not injured, according to police.

The collision was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection, as police began a DUI enforcement patrol, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee, who runs the department's traffic bureau.

The driver, whose name was not provided but was identified as the mother, was allegedly speeding in her sedan without the headlights on and hit a truck in the intersection, which caused the sedan to veer off the road and into the parking lot of Jim's Burgers.

The sedan struck a second, unoccupied vehicle and caused it to roll across the parking lot, according to McGehee.

The driver of the sedan sustained a laceration to the head and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Although the infant did not appear to be injured, the child was also taken to the hospital for observation.

The infant was in the backseat of the vehicle and strapped in a child safety seat, which protected the infant, according to McGehee. No other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that speed and alcohol appear to be primary factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.