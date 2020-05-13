Fighter jets fly over Santa Maria to support front-line workers
Fighter jets fly over Santa Maria to support front-line workers

Four F-15C Eagle fighter jets from the 144th Fighter Wing of California's Air National Guard in Fresno flew over Marian Regional Medical Center on Wednesday in a show of support for area front-line workers.

The aircraft made a loop from their home base, flying over Sacramento, west to the Bay Area, down over Santa Barbara before turning for home.

During the trip, the F-15Cs were scheduled to fly over the state Capitol and other government buildings as well as fire stations, law enforcement agencies, medical centers and hospitals.

An Air National Guard spokesman said it would take the jets about two hours to fly the loop.

