According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian, who's overseeing the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program (NRJP), offenders are given an opportunity to take responsibility and repair the harm they caused through a community-based process using restorative justice principles instead of a courtroom. NRJP addresses criminal violations that impact the quality of life in the community and are an alternative to entering into criminal court, according to the program’s organizers.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is collaborating with NRJP experts to deliver training countywide. FBSMV will play a role in assisting the project by conducting outreach activities like recruiting volunteers, producing commercials and radio ads and distributing flyers to engage the community. This partnership with FBSMV was established when Executive Director Edwin Weaver provided support in the development and implementation of training for the NRJP program, according to Karapetian.
Weaver points out that most people want to live in a community where they feel safe and feel a part of what’s going on and becoming a volunteer for the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program allows individuals to contribute to that.
“It allows us to say to anyone who has committed a crime or harm in our community, ‘Hey we don’t want to see that, we want to see you do something different next time.’ We can hold people accountable for that,” said Weaver. “It also lets the people who do the acts to communicate their remorse for the things that they’ve done and an opportunity to re-enter the community and make it right.”
Weaver said he views his organization's job is to help support the DA's office and its efforts to bring restorative approaches into the community.
“We did that in Goleta, we trained all the volunteers there and then we will be doing the same here in Santa Maria, Lompoc and the City of Santa Barbara,” Weaver said.
The District Attorney’s office diverts eligible cases into the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program. While participation is voluntary and confidential, offenders must be willing to take responsibility for their actions that caused harm, the office said. Victims are also invited to participate.
A panel of trained community volunteers then meets with the offender and victim in a "relaxed, confidential space, in what is called a conference," the DA's office said. During the conference, volunteers, panelists and offenders discuss harms caused to the victim and the community and the root of why the crime happened.
"Panelists and offenders work together to select specific, reasonable, attainable and restorative directives to the offender, victim, and community," according to the program's brochure.
Once the offender successfully completes the directives, the charge or charges will not be filed against the offender and there will be no record of conviction, the District Attorney's office said.
If needed, the offender may be referred to additional services offered in the community. If a case is not resolved in the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program, it will be re-routed to the District Attorney’s office for the regular court process.
Last month, Fight Back staff received restorative training by University of San Diego’s Center for Restorative Justice where they learned about mediation — conflict resolution in a restorative way. According to Weaver, the training session was an opportunity for the staff to prepare as they train the volunteers in the program.
FBSMV is now recruiting volunteers for the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program.
When asked what participants in the program will be doing to “make amends” and “take responsibility,” how that looks depends on the pane, according to Weaver. Community members are able to communicate with the person who committed the crime and for the individual to hear what the community needs from them to make it right.
“It's dependent on the circumstance and what happened and what led up to those decisions,” said Weaver. “For example, if somebody is struggling with addiction and they shoplifted, the addiction is the driving force as to why they found themselves making those choices. The panel can say, ‘Hey, we need you to start thinking about your relationship to alcohol and drugs.' And they can go to a meeting and meet somebody that has gone through this recovery process and see what that’s like and start their own progress.”
Karapetian says a main goal of the program is to reduce recidivism by understanding why offenders offend and address the harm the offense had on the victim and the community.
"Using restorative principles rather than punitive principles, effectively and efficiently restore the local community, victim and offender back into the community,” Karapetian said.
Karapetian notes it's important to emphasize that the program itself has a highly selective process. Low-level misdemeanor offenses referring to minor criminal acts such as petty theft, underage possession of alcohol or public intoxication may qualify for the program.
The following is a non-exhaustive list of ineligible crimes: domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, driving under the influence and individuals may be deemed ineligible for the program based on their criminal history.
“For instance, those who have previously received diversion within the past year, are currently on diversion, probation, or parole, or have been convicted of a felony within the past three years cannot participate,” Karapetian said in an email to the Times. "Sex offenders and individuals involved in criminal street gang activity during the offense are also ineligible. Lastly, if the district attorney believes that granting diversion to an individual poses a risk to public safety, they will not be eligible for the program.”