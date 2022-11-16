Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual drive-thru donation Saturday in Santa Maria and will continue accepting donations of chickens and turkeys through Nov. 22 to help needy North County residents celebrate Thanksgiving.
The drive-thru “Fill the Foodbank” donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toyota of Santa Maria, 1643 S. Bradley Road, where residents can drop off nonperishable food without ever leaving their cars.
Foodbank volunteers will unload the donations, and donors can be on their way, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.
Items needed the most are low-sugar nut butters, canned protein like tuna and chicken, beans, rice, whole-grain cereals, pasta and canned tomatoes or tomato sauce, the spokeswoman said.
The Foodbank’s goal is to collect enough healthy food to fill one large truck, or about 40,000 pounds of groceries, she said, noting the need for assistance with food is especially great this year.
“In the quarter that spanned July to September of this year, the Foodbank saw the highest demand for food that we’ve seen since the first three months of the COVID pandemic,” said Kelly Smith, community engagement and learning manager.
“We served 111,000 unduplicated individuals last quarter, largely due to inflation that just won’t let up,” Smith said. “Dropping off a bag of food is an easy and very useful way to help ward off hunger for our neighbors in need this year.”
Foodbank’s 2022 Turkey Drive will continue through Nov. 22, to ensure delivery in time for Thanksgiving, and on into December for later holiday deliveries.
Chickens as well as turkeys are both welcome donations, Smith said, noting the goal is to collect 3,000 birds for holiday dinners for those facing hunger this holiday season.
Fresh and frozen birds may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Foodbank warehouse at 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Foodbank has distributed more than 30 million pounds of food, making more than 80,000 home deliveries of healthy groceries to seniors and adults with disabilities, Smith said.
The nonprofit organization has also launched such new services as the Healthy Farmworkers program in high-poverty areas.