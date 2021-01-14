Final College Park skate park meeting set for tonight

The final virtual community meeting about a proposed new skate park at College Park in Lompoc is slated for 6 p.m. today via Zoom.
The city of Lompoc is applying for Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community area and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in this last meeting of the series for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
To join the webinar, click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82964717395 or join by telephone: US: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799
The webinar ID is: 829 6471 7395
Additional ways to join the Zoom meeting, including dial-in information, also are posted on the city's website under the Recreation Department's College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project.
As another means of gathering public input, a College Park project survey is available to the community at surveymonkey.com/r/ZWQ87QY
In addition to College Park, the city of Lompoc is seeking Proposition 68 funding for redesign projects at Pioneer and Johns-Manville parks. Community meetings were held in 2019 for those proposals, according to city staff.
Construction on a new playground and fitness area at Beattie Park funded by Proposition 68 is expected to be complete in February.
Series: Lompoc City Council
