The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is offering Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park through July 23.

The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Movies are shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0