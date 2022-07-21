The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is offering Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park through July 23.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Movies are shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m.
The last show of the season will be "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213