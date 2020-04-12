'Financial nightmare': Lompoc nonprofits facing uncertain future as coronavirus crisis continues

Gail Clark-Savage, the president of the Valley of the Flowers Half-Century Club, lamented the fact that her organization had to shut its doors last month and temporarily halt all of its programs, including its popular Friday night bingo games.

Clark-Savage acknowledged, however, that the Half-Century Club is likely in a better position to rebound than some of its peers. The club owns its building, so it won’t have to worry about making rent or mortgage payments, and it typically makes renovations or hosts events when it has the cash on hand to do so, effectively keeping the organization out of debt.

But finances aren’t the only concern for the Half-Century Club, which boasts about 180 members, most of them seniors and, thus, at greater risk for health issues related to COVID-19.

“A lot of the people who use the club all the time are having to stay home, and they're really missing it,” Clark-Savage said. “You know, it's hard for everyone because it was quite a place to meet friends and to socialize and to get exercise.

“I'm certainly hoping that once we can get back into the swing of things,” she added, “things will pick right back up, because I think people really will look forward to being able to come to the club and do the various things that they were used to doing prior.”