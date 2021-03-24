You have permission to edit this article.
Fire causes minor damage to The Swiss Restaurant in Santa Maria; firefighter injured
Fire causes minor damage to The Swiss Restaurant in Santa Maria; firefighter injured

A fire broke out early Wednesday at The Swiss Restaurant in Santa Maria, damaging a portion of the building and resulting in a minor injury to a firefighter. 

Units responded around 12:30 a.m. to the report of fire in the 500 block of North Broadway, according to Tony Clayburg, a Santa Maria Fire Department battalion chief. 

The fire appeared to have started at the building's exterior before spreading to the interior, damaging a store room and causing smoke damage throughout the kitchen, according to Clayburg. 

The injured firefighter was treated on scene, and no other injuries were reported. 

Santa Maria police and fire investigators remained on scene Wednesday reviewing surveillance camera footage to determine what happened, Clayburg said. 

In a social media statement, restaurant owners said they lost some equipment in the blaze and also noted minor structural damage. 

"We are grateful that the front end of the restaurant and bar area did not suffer fire damage," said the owners, who added that employees are in the process of repairing damage and that they hope to reopen in the coming weeks. 

Several emergency units responded to the fire, including five engines, one truck and a battalion chief from the Santa Maria Fire Department, along with an ambulance and police patrol units. 

