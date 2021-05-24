A boiler fire at the Greka crude oil processing plant near Santa Maria was quickly contained after fire crews responded to the incident Monday.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. at the plant in the 1600 block of Sinton Road, approximately 3 miles west of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Firefighters located the boiler from which flames were reportedly erupting, according to Bertucelli, who added that the building was evacuated.

Firefighters were able to close valves that fed fuel to the boiler and isolated the blaze, according to Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.

Crews remained on scene after the fire, and an oil and gas investigator was working to determine the cause of the fire, according to Bertucelli.

Units from both the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded.