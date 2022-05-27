Facing the increasing potential for a wildfire to ignite, officials said fire restrictions went into effect Friday throughout Los Padres National Forest.
The restrictions will remain in effect until Jan. 31, 2023, a forest spokesman said.
As of Friday, no open fires, charcoal or campfires are permitted outside developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid California Campfire Permit.
Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free of charge at the Ready For Wildfire website.
Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from their camp stoves, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stoves during use.
Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a designated campfire use site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails, which is a year-round restriction. Engines must be tuned, operate properly and have an approved spark arrester.
Fireworks — even the “safe and sane” variety — are not permitted at any time in any location within the forest.
Recreational target shooting is prohibited within the forest except at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club that operate under special use permits.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.