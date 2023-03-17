The interior of Pioneer Valley High School's Performing Arts Center is shown just before its completion in 2017. A fire sprinkler system was accidentally activated causing $100,00 in damage, forcing the district production of "Chicago" to move to the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande.
Carol Karamitsos gets a tour of the theater from student Augustine Camacho at the unveiling of the Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School on in 2017. A fire sprinkler system was accidentally activated causing $100,00 in damage that forced the district production of "Chicago" to move to the Clark Center.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District theater students come together during rehearsals of "Chicago" in February. The accidental activation of a fire sprinkler system caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the theater and forced the production to move to Arroyo Grande.
The accidental activation of a fire sprinkler system caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a high school performing arts center and forced the production of "Chicago" to move to Arroyo Grande.
The incident occurred March 10 inside the Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School at around 1:30 p.m. A great deal of water poured onto the stage from the sprinkler system until it could be shut off, said Kenny Klein, the spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
“Staff, with the help of firefighters, immediately began mitigation efforts to prevent further damage," Klein said. "We are currently drying the area and restoration efforts are expected to start Monday."
The production is still set to begin Thursday, March 23.
Klein said the "cost is about $100,000" and the district is "confident that our PAC will be fully restored for future performances."
Klein said the district made the "executive decision" to move the district-wide production of "Chicago" to the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.
All show dates will remain the same except for the March 25 show, which was canceled due to scheduling conflicts. In addition, the April 1 performance will take place at 1 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
Klein says those who need ticket modifications can email director Selwyn Harwin at sharwin@smjuhsd.org and include "Ticket Modifications" as the email heading and to include the first and last name used to purchase tickets and desired modifications for purchase.
The “Chicago” production includes one student from Santa Maria High School, 16 from Righetti High School and 16 from Pioneer Valley. The musical is set in the "Roaring '20s" during the jazz age, telling the story of two rival vaudevillian murderers locked up in Cook County Jail and their use of manipulation, feminism and the power of the media to obtain fame.
Pioneer Valley's Performing Arts Center was completed in the fall of 2017 following 11 years of discussion and two years of construction. The $10.9 million theater seats approximately 300 and provides a permanent space for students to rehearse and perform. With nearly 16,500 square feet of space, the facility has three 960-square-foot classrooms, a 1,132-square-foot main stage, an array of 86 stage lights and professional-grade acoustics.
The building was funded through general obligation bonds passed in 2000 and 2004.