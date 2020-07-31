You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters attacking wildfire in Cat Canyon
alert

  Updated

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, assisted by aerial tankers, bulldozers and a helicopter are attacking a fire that broke out about 2:35 p.m. in Cat Canyon south of Palmer Road.

More than eight engines from County Fire, additional engines from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Maria fire departments, two bulldozers, two water tenders, two helicopters and two aerial tankers as well as hand crews are working the fire that broke out near Terracore Operating Co. on Cat Canyon Road.

Crews on scene said the flames were burning southward along Cat Canyon Road, but forward progress has been stopped at approximately 10 acres.

County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said no structures are threatened, and hand crews were making progressive hose lays in an attempt to build a line around the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause is under investigation, Bertucelli said.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

